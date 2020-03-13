Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,103,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 497,113 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $82,263,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,540,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 379,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.88. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.55.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

