Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

