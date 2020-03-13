Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 15,050 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

