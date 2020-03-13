Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,141,000 after buying an additional 2,161,704 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

