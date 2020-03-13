Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,630 ($21.44).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 887.80 ($11.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,374.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,398.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

