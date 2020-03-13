Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $77,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

