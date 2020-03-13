SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

