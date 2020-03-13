Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 754 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $274.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.83 and its 200 day moving average is $289.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

