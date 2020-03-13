Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.