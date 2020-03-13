Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,976,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,765,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $386.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.97 and a 200-day moving average of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $383.43 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.64.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

