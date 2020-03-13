Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,691 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Danaher stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

