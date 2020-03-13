Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 334 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Boeing by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 39,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $154.81 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.58.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

