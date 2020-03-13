iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 180,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $55.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

