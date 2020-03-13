Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $24,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.56.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $187.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.48 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

