Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $37.89 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.