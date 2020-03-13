Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,712 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 313,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

