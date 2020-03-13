NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 602,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $141,731,000 after acquiring an additional 306,568 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA opened at $216.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

