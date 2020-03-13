Anchor Bolt Capital LP Purchases Shares of 198,718 American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. American Axle & Manufact. makes up about 0.6% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 130.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 167,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9,813.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 147,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 146,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,322. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXL. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

AXL stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.43.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

