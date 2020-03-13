Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 363,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. grace capital lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,216,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $141.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

