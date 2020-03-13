Amalgamated Bank Buys 615 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $248.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $248.56 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

