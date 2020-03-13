Amalgamated Bank Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after acquiring an additional 589,170 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

