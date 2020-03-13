InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $79,979,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in InterXion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in InterXion by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,024,000 after buying an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $28,564,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:INXN opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion Holding NV has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

