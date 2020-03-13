Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $7.40 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

