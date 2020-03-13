Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 552.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $141.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

