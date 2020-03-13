Ajo LP Sells 23,929 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Ajo LP trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,929 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $176.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $176.54 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

