Ajo LP Sells 23,929 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ajo LP trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,929 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $176.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $176.54 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 334 Shares of Boeing Co
Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 334 Shares of Boeing Co
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC
Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $37.89 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc
Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $37.89 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc
Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,712 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,712 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
NVIDIA Co. Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL
NVIDIA Co. Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report