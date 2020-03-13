Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $62.10 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.