Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $279.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $232.95 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.