Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 169,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,111.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,428.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $832.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

