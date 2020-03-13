Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 129,608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.