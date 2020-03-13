Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $39.23 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

