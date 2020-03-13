Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,770 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.21% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 106,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 125,742 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.