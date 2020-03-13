AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPT opened at $87.50 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

