ACG Wealth Purchases New Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,016 shares of company stock worth $31,364,482. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

