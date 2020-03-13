Ajo LP Sells 410,890 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410,890 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

NYSE XOM opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

