Ajo LP Cuts Stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 508,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 563,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCAU. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

FCAU opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

