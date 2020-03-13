Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 123,506 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,506 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

