Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $96.26 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,421 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of McKesson worth $96,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in McKesson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

