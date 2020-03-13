Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,874 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $82,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

