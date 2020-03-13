PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lessened by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.6% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 44.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.42.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

