GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,812 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $70,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.