Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $11.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,390,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

