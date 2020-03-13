Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth about $18,861,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 265,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,968,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $110.35 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.19.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

