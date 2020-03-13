Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 874,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $250.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.91 and a 200 day moving average of $265.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

