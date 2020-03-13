Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.15 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 94.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

