Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,260 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

VTI opened at $124.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.41 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

