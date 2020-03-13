Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,379,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,259,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $76.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.