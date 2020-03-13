Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $30.40 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after buying an additional 246,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,357,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,078,000 after buying an additional 243,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,289,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $134.85 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.44 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

