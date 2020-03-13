Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after buying an additional 627,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.