Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,022,150.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 120,886 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,606,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.