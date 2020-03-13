Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.52% of Q2 worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Q2 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.
NYSE:QTWO opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.24.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Q2 Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
